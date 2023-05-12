Teacher transfer consultation to be held from May 15-26: Edu dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department issued dates for the consultation of promotion and transfer of jobs for school teachers.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the consultation will be held from May 15 to May 26. This annual meeting usually is held in May, every year.

The meeting for 2022-23 was postponed due to administrative reasons, and was earlier scheduled to be held on May 8.

Guidelines for transfer and promotion consultation for teachers working in government schools have already been issued, stated the report.