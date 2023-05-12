Manipur riot is a result of BJP’s hate politics, says VCK chief

CHENNAI: The VCK Chief and MP of Chidambaram constituency Thol Thirumavalavan announced a demonstration against BJP, condemning Manipur riots, on May 15 at Chennai.

Thirumavalavan made this observation while announcing the VCK award 2023, under seven categories. Recipients of awards include Tamil Nadu state Assembly speaker Appavu and CPIM state secretary K Balakrishnan.

The award felicitation event will be held on May 28 at Chennai.

“The post poll survey for Karnataka assembly elections says that Congress will win with major vote share, I believe and hope that the karnataka people will drive away the sangh parivar out of their land,” said Thirumavalavan.

He said that BJP’s hate politics led to the Manipur riots and announced a demonstration on May15 at Chennai, condemning BJP’s violence act against innocent tribal people in Manipur. Thirumavalavan urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce permanent jobs for 12,000 part time teachers in the State.

“Professor Jawahar Nelson’s resignation from the Tamil Nadu state education policy high-level committee and the reason for his resignation is shocking," said Thirumavalavan and urged the Chief Minister to take his charges seriously.

Thirumavalavan said, "I don't want to comment over cabinet reshuffling, citing it is a matter of governance and DMK’s internal affair. Thirumavalavan criticized Gujarat model as an anti - women model and urged the Union government to form a committee to investigate missing women in Gujarat for the past five years."

“The funds for SC - ST are not properly used in all the states of India including Tamil Nadu. We have already brought this issue before the Tamil Nadu CM’s attention and we believe the CM will take legitimate action," noted Thirumavalavan.