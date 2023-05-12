Fallen pole forces Nemili farmer to purchase water
RANIPET: In what could be termed as a clear case of official apathy, an electric pole, which was uprooted by a gale accompanied by rains some weeks ago, supplying power to a farm pump set at a village in Ranipet district is yet to be replaced. The delay has forced the field owner to buy water from neighbouring farmers to save the paddy crops.
Farmer GS Sarath Kumar of Punnai near Nemili town panchayat in Ranipet district talking to DT Next said, “The power connection to my pump set got snapped seconds after the electric pole was uprooted by gale some 40 days ago. Since then I am not able to irrigate my paddy crop.”
Though he approached the Tangedco assistant engineer (AE), assistant divisional engineer (ADE) and the chief engineer Vellore, who is in charge of the Ranipet region, there was no action. “While the AE and ADE at least answered calls, the CE did not even respond,” Sarath Kumar averred.
“The pole got uprooted seven days after transplantation of paddy seedlings and today the crop has grown well and hadcovered the fallen pole too,” he said.“I was not ready to allow the paddy crop to die just because of the absence of power. So, I sought the help of neighbouring farmers and offered to pay for the water they provided. They charged between Rs 60 and Rs 70 for an hour’s supply. I have spent around Rs 70,000 to date as paddy is a water-intensive crop,” he explained.
But what followed was even more peculiar. Seven months ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the allocation of free power connection to 1 lakh farmers. Immediately, local EB staff knocked at his door and demanded “a sum” informing him that he would soon get a free power connection. But nothing has moved to date. Ironically, it has been 20 years since I applied for the same facility and have yet to get a connection,” he lamented.
Meanwhile, Nemili AE Ulaganathan when asked about the fallen power pole said, “A total of 17 concrete poles were uprooted by a gale in the area and 11 have been replaced. Work is in progress to install the other six.”
Regarding Sarath Kumar’s case, he said, “We cannot resolve his problem as there is no way to approach the area and remove the fallen pole since it issurrounded by fields all around. We will try to restore the pole and power within two days.”
