DMK high-level executive meet on May 20

CHENNAI: The high-level executive committee of the DMK would meet at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here on May 20.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin would chair the meeting of the high-level executive committee, which would discuss the preparations for the ensuing centenary of party's former president M Karunanidhi.

The meeting happens in the backdrop of the cabinet reshuffle which left tongues wagging in the state politics, mainly after incumbent finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was shunted out of the finance department. The high-level body of the ruling DMK is also expected to give a thought to the political ramifications of the cabinet reshuffle done in the backdrop of the release of the controversial PTR tapes.

The meeting is also likely to ponder over the preparations for the June 3 Kalaignar centenary rally in Tiruvarur in which prominent opposition leaders of the national political mainstream are expected to participate. The DMK is planning to use the Tiruvarur rally to exhibit the unity of the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The meeting gains significance as it happens shortly after the Income Tax department raided a party MLA's residence among places connected to a realty firm, which caused a political disquiet in the state.