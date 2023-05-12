DMK Files: TR Baalu files defamation suit against Annamalai

CHENNAI: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP and Treasurer TR Baalu on Friday filed a defamation suit against BJP state president K Annamalai in Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai for 'making baseless allegations' against him and the party in the April 14 press conference.

A defamation suit moved by the Advocate P Wilson on behalf of MP TR Baalu in the XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, Chennai.

According to the complainant, K Annamalai, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, made defamatory statements and eventually exhibited videos in his press meet held on April 14, 2023 which was uploaded and circulated in various social media, and the video contains several vile and reckless statements about the complainant that are per se false, defamatory and has scandalous imputations against the complainant.

"K Annamalai's offending defamatory speech, video and postings have tarnished over 65 years of dedicated hard work and public service rendered by the complainant. Further, he has failed to disclose even a single credible source or proof for the allegations made in the speech. In fact, the accused have not even cared to verify if these wild accusations contain even an iota of truth to them. Hence it is evident that the accused is not exercising his democratic right to freedom of speech and fair criticism but is indulging in pure mudslinging activities for personal gain. It is well settled that the right to freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions which include defamation. There is no right available to a political rival to defame a person through vitriolic, false, imaginary and fictitious stories which completely tarnishes the image of the complainant in society at large," it stated.

Therefore, the complainant prayed the court to issue the process and proceed against K Annamalai and punish him for the offences under section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 and pass such order.

Earlier on April 14, K Annamalai released a video in the name of 'DMK Files' and levelled allegations of corruption against the DMK government and its leaders including MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Sabareesan, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi.

In the 'DMK Files', Annamalai criticised TR Baalu with the names of 21 companies and alleged that he (TR Baalu) owns assets worth Rs 10, 841crores.

Subsequently, the DMK MP sent a defamation notice to Annamalai demanding an "unconditional public apology" for the allegations made against him on April 14 in a press conference and the DMK Files video clips published in prominent media.

While the ruling party has not received any response to the defamation notices issued, they moved the court seeking an action against the Annamalai.