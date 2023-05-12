Cleaning drive turns lively as old woman asks bus fare from Collector

TIRUPATTUR: An elderly woman who was involved in a mass cleaning exercise in various parts of the district along with Collector D Baskara Pandian generated ripples of laughter when she suddenly asked him for bus fare on Friday. The woman was clearing out garbage next to the collector when suddenly she asked him for bus fare to go back to her native village.

The incident occurred at Amanankoil in Natrampalli taluk. Baskara Pandian said “I asked her where she had worked previously and she said that she worked near a Tasmac outlet in her village. She then informed me that she was brought to Amanankoil for the cleaning exercise and hence wanted money to get back.”

Pandian was also lauded by those present in the drive when he provided coconut water to them. “When they gave me coconut water I thought it was right that those who worked along with me should also be given the same and hence I handed it over to an old woman and she was happy to accept it,” he added.