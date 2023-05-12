Attempt to murder case against Thiruma; HC asks to speed up probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Velachery police to file a final report in the case of attempt to murder against the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan and others within a month.

Hearing a petition filed by Vedha Arun Nagarajan, Justice G Chandrasekharan said that he did not understand why it took so long to complete the investigation and ordered the Velachery police to expedite the investigation within a month.

According to the petitioner, When he went to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party office with his family, to meet Thol Thirumavalavan on May 28, 2011, they were attacked by ten people including one Veerappan and took away their jewels worth Rs 2 lakh and claimed that VCK leader Thirumavalavan was responsible for the attack.

Further, cases were registered against Veerappan, Thirumavalavan and others under Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 378 (theft) and Section 294 (speaking obscene acts or words in public) in Nandambakkam police station on the basis of Vedha Arun Nagarajan's plaint and later, it was transferred to Velachery police station.

Subsequently after 12 years, the petitioner moved the High Court stating that the police are refusing to take action in the case due to political pressure and the police should be ordered to file a chargesheet in the case which is pending for the last 12 years without any progress.