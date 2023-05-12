Applications invited for free coaching for SI exam

CHENGALPATTU: Collector AK Rahul Nath on Friday invited those interested to apply for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board’s SI selection and said that Chengalpattu District Employment and Vocational Guidance Center will conduct a free training course for those who wish to apply for this examination.

Eligible candidates are requested to contact (044-27426020 and 9499055895) and express their interest. “There are a total of 615 vacancies and graduates can apply. The starting date for applying online for this vacancy is June 1 and the last date for applying is June 30 and written tests for the same would be conducted in August.”

The age limit as on July 1 should be within 30 years for General category, 32 years for Backward, most backward, Backward Muslim category and 35 years for Adi Dravidar and Tribal. For more details and to apply visit www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Eligibility height for the competitive examination should be 170 cm for males, 159 cm for females for backward most backward category, 167 cm for males and 157 cm for women for Adi Dravidar and Tribals, the release said.