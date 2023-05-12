60th flower show in Kodaikanal to be held from May 26

CHENNAI: The 60th flower show at Kodaikanal is to be celebrated from May 26 till 28 (three days) and the annual summer festival (Kodai Vizha) would go on till June 2, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Kodaikanal, a major tourist destination in Tamil Nadu and a popular hill station for summer holidays is in full swing to welcome its guest for an engaging and educative holiday.

As per sources, the famous Bryant Park, where the flower show will be held, has been decked up with flowers for the past six months. At present, lakhs of different types of flowers are blooming in the park.