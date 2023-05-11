Vellore, 3 neighbours plan strategies to improve Class 12 results next year
VELLORE: In the recently announced Class 12 board examinations Tirupattur (91.13%), Tiruvannamalai (89.81%), Vellore (89.2%) and Ranipet (87.3%) districts ranked 29th, 35th, 37th and 38th on the list.
The performance of the four districts has pushed officials to plan various strategies to improve the standing in the future, sources said.
Ranipet CEO P Usha told DT Next that “our results went down by 4% due to long absentee students appearing for the exam at the last minute. During the first revision itself we saw 4,000 students failing and hence we are now working on strategies to increase the pass percentage next time.”
Tiruvannamalai CEO Ganesamurthy attributed the migration of parents seeking jobs – the district is totally agrarian except for a lone industrial estate at Cheyyar –for the poor show by the district, despite our results improving by 1.5% compared to last year. “Also, parents lack awareness about the importance of studies which was evident from the suicide of a boy, who lost his mother recently and his father did not comfort and encourage him to focus on studies,” officials added.
A meeting of school heads is expected soon to analyse the reasons for the poor show, Ganesamurthy added.
Nearly 15 years ago, Dharmapuri district faced a similar problem and worked out strategies which helped them. Today we have a lot of teachers from that district working in Tiruvannamalai district, officials said.
Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian said, “We plan to focus on those who failed in single subjects and also check why some dropped out and why they decided to appear for the exams at the last minute.”
Also, teacher issues, if any, would also be sorted out, he said and added that key attention would be paid to address the teacher shortage in the district.
Vellore CEO Munusamy said, “the results of our district have increased by 2.51 per cent this year. We plan to extend the special motivation classes conducted last year to more schools. We also provided booklets of questions pertaining to various subjects last year, which also would be extended to all schools this year. Similarly, we will also follow up on the one-day camp for teachers on how to encourage students to achieve better results in the future, he added.
