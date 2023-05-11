TRB Rajaa to be sworn in as TN minister today

CHENNAI: The newly-inducted Minister to the State Cabinet, TRB Rajaa, will be sworn in as Minister today (May 11).

He will take the oath as a Minister at 10.30 am at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor RN Ravi.

Also, it is said that Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers, MLAs will be participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Governor RN Ravi approved the recommendation of Stalin to induct him into the council of ministers and drop incumbent Dairy Minister SM Nasar.

A notification released by the Raj Bhavan through the information department confirmed the minor reshuffle and said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to induct TRB Rajaa, Mannargudi MLA, in the council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”