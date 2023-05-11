TN edu policy expert panel denies charges made by Jawahar Nesan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Education Policy high-level committee, headed by Justice D Murugesan, on Thursday denied series of allegations made by panel's member and Professor L. Jawahar Nesan about the functioning of the committee and claimed that the preparation of the policy is an independent, collaborative and comprehensive exercise involving all stakeholders.

In a statement, committee chairpersons Justice Murugesan said Jawahar Nesan forwarded a copy of his email on May 10,2023, making some baseless allegations on the functioning of the chairman as well as the members of the committee. "It is really shocking to note the allegations made in the email".

"The allegation that the committee was functioning in an undemocratic manner is false,”he said adding "equally, the allegation that the chairman is secretly functioning in an undemocratic manner is also false".

Claiming the allegation that the State Education Policy is being formulated on the same lines as the National Education Policy (NEP) is baseless, incorrect and malicious, panel chairman said that the committee is presently deliberating the inputs received from the members on various points and work on formulating the education policy is still in progress.

"The allegation that the government officials interfere with the functioning of the committee is again baseless," he said adding that neither the committee nor the chairman authorised Jawahar Nesan to act as convenor of the high-level committee and he was authorised by the committee to act only as a convenor of the sub committees formed only by him.

Listing the delebrations and review meeting made by the committee with regard to the preparation of State Education Policy for the last one year, the former Chief Justice of High Court of Delhi said the high-level committee has been moving steadily with clarity of thought and in a collaborative manner.

"The Committee members assure the people of Tamil Nadu that the deliberations and its formulation of the State Education Policy continues to be an independent, collaborative and comprehensive exercise involving all stakeholders and keeping in mind the terms of reference more particularly the socio-economic conditions, historical legacy and the future needs to enhance the education framework and upliftment of our children," he added.