SEP panel convener quits, says it’s mere rechristening of NEP

CHENNAI: In a setback to the DMK government, which rejected the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), one of the senior members and convener of the expert committee, Prof L Jawahar Nesan resigned from the panel citing that the State Education Policy was in line with NEP. He also accused senior IAS officer T Udayachandran, also the principal secretary to the Office of the CM, of abusing and forcing him to toe official line.