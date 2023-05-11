PTR signs off “fulfilling” finance minister stint in style

CHENNAI: Divested of his favourite finance portfolio, investment banker turned IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan aka PTR on Thursday signed off his responsibility as finance minister and accepted his new role as the state minister of information technology in style.

Wary of the change of job profile, PTR who made even economy-ignorant people romanticize about an otherwise boring finance portfolio, posted a farewell message readily kept for public consumption.

In a message posted on his official Twitter handle a minute after the formal notification of the portfolio change, PTR tweeted, "The past two years have been the most fulfilling in my life. Under the leadership of CM @mkstalin, I presented one revised budget (21-22) during the pandemic. Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we have invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements. This is the epitome of my public service, and indeed of my life."