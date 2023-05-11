Namakku Naame: Minimum public contribution down to 20% for SC/ST

CHENNAI: The minimum public contribution for various projects by the Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply Department has been reduced to 20 per cent for any work carried out in the areas of Scheduled

Castes and Scheduled ribes and other tribal areas in Namakku Naame Thittam.

The government has introduced the scheme with the objective of promoting self-help practice and increasing participation of the public in maintaining community infrastructure. Under the project, the department is undertaking rehabilitation of water bodies, establishment, improvement and rehabilitation of parks and playgrounds, installing street lights, installing surveillance cameras, planting trees and maintenance of schools.

The construction and renovation of colleges, hospitals, urban primary health centres, shopping malls and public buildings, public libraries and intellectual centres are also a part of the scheme, besides the construction and maintenance of bridges, mini-bridges, new crematoriums, rainwater drains, dirt roads as all-season roads and upgradation of tar roads, cement concrete roads and construction of public and community toilets, markets, shops etc.

The minimum contribution from the general public for works other than watershed restoration works undertaken under the scheme was one-third of the work assessment amount but it has now been reduced to one-fifth, but there is no ceiling on public contribution.

A total of 2,568 assignments were taken up during the last two years and 1,446 assignments have been completed. The remaining works are in various stages of progress. A release from the department stated that this move will encourage greater public participation under the scheme from people of Scheduled Castes and tribes and will be suitable to provide more infrastructure facilities to these areas.