Interim stay on HR&CE’s eviction notice granted

Additional Government Pleader appearing for the respondents stated that the earlier pontiff entered into a lease deed with the petitioner contrary to the provisions of Section 34 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 and that is why the eviction notice. Section 34 of the HR&CE Act permits lease only for a period of five years. However, contrary to that time-limit, the earlier pontiff executed a lease deed in favour of the petitioner, which was not sustainable, and further, as of date, the petitioner has arrears to the tune of Rs 51,93,798.