DVAC sleuths arrest inspector of fisheries dept for demanding bribe

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Thursday arrested an inspector of fisheries department in Erode for demanding and accepting bribe from a farmer to pay him the subsidy amount to construct fish ponds.

The complainant Karthick, 43 from Bhavani in Erode had constructed fish ponds under PMMSY scheme in his three acres of land. For its construction, he received an initial subsidy amount of Rs 1, 20,000. Meanwhile, Arulraj, 47, Inspector of Fisheries, Gobichettipalayam in Erode had demanded Rs 31,000 as bribe from the complainant to sanction the second round of subsidy amount.

Not willing to give bribes, Karthick lodged a complaint with DVAC in Erode. A trap was planned and the official had asked him to come to Othakuthirai bus stop with cash. When the complainant arrived, Arulraj asked to drop him in his two-wheeler at Odanthurai. En-route, Arulraj demanded and accepted Rs 31,000 as bribe. He was then arrested by DVAC sleuths and further inquiries are on.