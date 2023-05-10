TNERC lists third-party energy meter testing labs for consumers’ convenience
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a list of empanelled third-party energy meter testing labs in the state empowering the power consumers to challenge Tangedco’s test results on their complaints of malfunction of meters.
TNERC has empanelled seven laboratories including two Tangedco labs and their names and addresses have been published along with the NABL certification validity on its website.
The empanelment of the NABL-certified third-party meter testing labs came in the wake of TNERC amending the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code to incorporate the provision of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020.
Previously, on consumer complaints, TANGEDCO would test the meters, and the results could not be contested. However, consumers now have the option to go for third-party lab testing select from the list approved by the Commission.
TNERC officials said that already the supply code had the provision for testing the disputed energy meter at third-party testing agencies. However, the official said that by enlisting the labs, the consumers would be able to approach it and test their meters.
According to section 5 (11) of the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020, if a consumer disputes the results of meter testing or the functioning of the metre, it should be tested at a third-party testing facility selectable by the consumer from the list approved by the Commission.
“If it is established that the results of the third-party lab test are contrary to the results of the test performed by the distribution licensee, then the cost of undertaking such test shall be borne by the distribution licensee. However, in case the results match, the cost would be borne by the consumer. The meter test results and the meter data shall be issued to the consumer after such test has been completed and the said results are final and binding on both the consumer and the distribution licensee,” it said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android