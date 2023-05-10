TN forms one man panel to assess requirements of juvenile homes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a One Man Committee headed by Justice K Chandru (Retired) to recommend measures for effective administration of the homes functioning as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A Government Order issued by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department stated that to study the existing procedures and practices followed in the homes with respect to admission, internment and discharge of inmates and give recommendations for its reforms, the State government constituted a One Man Committee.

The committee will assess the existing infrastructure and amenities, existing procedures regarding the health check up and the status of medical facilities and give recommendations to the government.

Similarly, the committee will review the training and capacity building, Food and Nutrition, staffing, stakeholder participation, after care issues and will give its recommendations regarding the existing legal provisions with reference to the Juvenile Justice Act and its rules.

The government welcomed the suggestions by posting to the Office of One Man Committee or meeting the Committee on all working days between 3 pm and 5 pm at 147, 1st floor, Kutchery road, Mylapore, Chennai.

The committee has been requested to submit its report within four months though it could be extended up to six months too.