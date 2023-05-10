Over 50K students register for engineering admissions in TN

CHENNAI: In less than a week after registration for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu started, the number of online enrolment crossed 50,000 on Wednesday.

The enrolment for engineering admissions in Anna University and its affiliated colleges began on May 5 with on the day one, as many as 8,668 students have registered themselves online.

This year also the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the higher education department, has announced that TN engineering admissions is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said that till May 9 at 6 pm, the total number of applications was 51,386 with 6,345 students have paid the registration fees and also uploaded their certificates as per the requirement.

DOTE sources further added that like last year, all the higher secondary schools were instructed to provide help to the students in enrolling in engineering courses.

A senior official from DOTE said, similarly, for the students, who do not have access to internet connection over 100 student facilitation centres and Chennai alone 11 centres were established across the state where the students could register themselves at free of cost.

Stating that last year 2.71 lakh students were registered for engineering admissions, the official said this year the total number of applications is expected to cross over 3 lakh.

"This year the online process to avail 7.5% horizontal reservation for the students studied in government schools was made easy,” he said adding that all the software modules for availing several reservations have been modified this year.

Pointing out that the last date for online registration will be on June 4, the official said that the random number will be assigned on June 5. "The rank list will be published on July 12,” he said adding the counselling will begin from August 2 with special reservation candidates will be called before the students falling under the general category.

The official said there would be four rounds of counselling for the students, who are in the rank list, and the whole engineering admission process will end on October 3.