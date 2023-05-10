Kovai reports highest number of new Covid count with 17 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 83 new Covid cases including international passengers from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,097. Coimbatore recorded 17 new cases followed by Chennai with 14 cases.

Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, and Ranipet reported 6 cases each, and Salem had 5 cases. At least 17 districts had zero Covid cases.