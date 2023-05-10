Kovai reports highest number of new Covid count with 17 cases
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 83 new Covid cases including international passengers from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,097. Coimbatore recorded 17 new cases followed by Chennai with 14 cases.
Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, and Ranipet reported 6 cases each, and Salem had 5 cases. At least 17 districts had zero Covid cases.
TN’s test positivity rate (TRP) was 1.4%. The highest TPR was reported in Coimbatore with 8.8% followed by Chengalpattu with 4.6%, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi had 3.3% each and Chennai had 1.8% TPR. As many as 219 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,71,289.
