TamilNadu

Common online admission for TNAU, TNJFU

Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: From this academic year, students will be admitted through a common online application for undergraduate programs offered by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam.

At TNAU, admissions will be done for 14 UG courses and 3 diploma courses and 6 UG and three B Voc courses at TNJFU, said Dr V Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of TNAU on Wednesday.

The user guidelines and stepwise procedure can be known at http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. The application will be available at http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. from May 10 to June 9. The application fee for general category, BC, BCM and MBC/DNC students is Rs 500, while it is Rs 250 for SC, SCA and ST.

Regarding admissions in TNAU, the candidates may contact 0422-6611345, 0422-6611346, 9488635077 and 9486425076 from 9am to 5pm on working days. Also, suggestions can be got through e-mail; ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in Regarding TNJFU, the candidates may contact 04365-256430, 9442601908 from 10 am to 6pm on working days. Suggestions can be had from ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in

