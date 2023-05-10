Common online admission for TNAU, TNJFU

Regarding admissions in TNAU, the candidates may contact 0422-6611345, 0422-6611346, 9488635077 and 9486425076 from 9am to 5pm on working days. Also, suggestions can be got through e-mail; ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in Regarding TNJFU, the candidates may contact 04365-256430, 9442601908 from 10 am to 6pm on working days. Suggestions can be had from ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in