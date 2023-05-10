Adi Dravidar schools to begin admission rallies for new academic yr

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar and Welfare (ADW) department has directed all teachers and officials to conduct admission rallies for students to join ADW schools across Tamil Nadu.

In the academic year 2023-24, there were 833 elementary schools, 99 middle schools, 108 high schools, 98 higher secondary schools, all amounting to 1,138 schools functioning under the department across TN.

Hence, to enrol new students into schools, the department directed to actively conduct awareness programmes under the supervision of the respective district Collectors and ADW officials.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that in Class 12 board exam results announced recently, ADW students registered 86.16 pass percentage.

Out of 4,336 students appearing for the exam in TN, 3,736 students cleared boards.

Of the 2,119 girl students appearing for the exam, 1,912 cleared Class 12, registering 90.23 per cent results.

And, out of 2,217 boy students appearing for the exam, 1,824 passed, scoring 82.27 pass percentage.

Highlighting this and more achievements and schemes by the department, staff are to conduct rallies across TN to enrol students at the end of summer vacation.

Besides this, the staff have been told to highlight schemes such as noon-meal, free uniforms, books and 12 other essentials to students.

And, to address the learning gap among students developed during Covid-19 lockdown, the department has implemented schemes like Ennum Ezhuthum and Illam Thedi Kalvi, all these are to be mentioned during the drive to increase enrolment.

Meanwhile, in the recent Budget session, it was announced that all schools under ADW will be merged with the School Education Department (SED). Following this, the department has begun actively working to merge schools.

However, the decision drew huge flak from all quarters, including from officials and teachers within the ADW department.

Teachers questioned that merging ADW schools under SED will be counterproductive and will not yield high results.