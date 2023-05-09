Yellow fever vaccination being done at 3 locations in TN

CHENNAI: With Yellow fever being a concern in Africa and South America, it is mandatory for travellers from India to those countries and those coming to India from those countries to get vaccinated.

People are allowed to travel to these countries after ten days of receiving Yellow Fever Vaccine and the certificates are monitored at the airports.

In Tamil Nadu, the vaccine is being administered at 3 locations, out of 50 in the country.

A letter from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that vaccines are administered at the International Vaccination Centre, King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, on all Tuesdays between 10 am to 12 am. The registration can be done via- ivcatking@gmail.com or www.kipmr.org.in or in person between 9.30 am to 10 am on Tuesday and Friday.

It is also being administered in Port Health Organisation in Chennai on Monday and Wednesday between 09.30 am to 12.30 pm and Port Health Organisation in Thoothukudi on Tuesday between 11 am to 1 pm.

The registration can be done at quarantinechennai@yahoo.com or pho.chn-mohfw@gov.in or in person on Monday and Friday between 8 am to 9 am for Chennai and on photuticorin@gmail.com for Thoothukudi. The live registration can be done on Tuesday between 10 am to 1 am.