Vellore’s Naruvi Hospital to offer PG courses in radiology, anaesthesiology

VELLORE: The two-year-old, Rs 600 crore, 500-bed Naruvi hospital in Vellore will offer three-year post-graduate programmes in Radiology and Anaesthesiology, from the current year for qualified MBBS candidates, according to hospital chairman GV Sampath.

Revealing this, he said both programmes were approved and recognised by the State government and the Medical Council of India. “Two students would be admitted to each course and admissions would be based on the results of the NEET (PG) examinations,” he added.

Referring to the institution’s expeditious rise he said the facility was approved by both NABH and CAHO. The approval letter from the Central and State governments was handed over to Sampath the hospital’s chief of medical services, Dr Aravindan Nair on the occasion.