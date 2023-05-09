Transport dept recruitment to go online, says Min
TIRUCHY: In order to maintain transparency in recruitment for the transport department, online applications for the posts would be received for which detailed discussions are on with the IT Department, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, the DMK government has organised an interaction with the Transport Department workers and solved their 10-year-old demand of 14th wage revision. Similarly, a salary increment of 5 per cent has been provided by the DMK government.
“This apart, Chief Minister MK Stalin air conditioned the rest rooms in all the depots across the state. Within a month of the announcement, the rooms have been established and opened for use. While medical camps for the transport staff have also been planned,” he said.
A tender has been floated for the purchase of 2,000 buses and an adequate fund has been allocated already. “Once the purchase of new buses are over, a special service connecting the Navagraha Sthalams would be operated and feasibility study is underway,” he said.
“Now, we have decided to fill the existing vacancies and we would ensure transparency in recruitment for which online applications would be received from the aspirants. We have been making a discussion with the IT Department and the process of the recruitment would be completed within four months,” he said.
