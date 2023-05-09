Supplementary exams for Class 12 to be held between June 19-26

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination on Tuesday released the timetable for supplementary exams for Class 12 students that is to be held from June 19 till 26. The results for the board exams were announced on May 8, in which Tamil Nadu registered 94.03 per cent results.

Out of 8.03 lakh students appearing for the exam, 47, 934 students failed class 12 across the State.

As per DGE, the exams will be conducted from June 19 till 26. The schedule is as follows: Language paper (June 19), English paper (June 20), Computer application, Statistics and Biochemistry (June 21), Physics and Economics (June 22), Mathematics, Zoology and Commerce (June 23), Biology, Botany and History (June 24) and the final paper Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography on June 26.

The exam on the scheduled dates will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1:15pm. Students will be given first ten minutes for reading the question paper and rest five minutes for reading particulars.

Meanwhile, according to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Class 11 results are likely to be announced on May 17 and class 10 results on May 19. The supplementary exam for Class 11 will be held from June 27 till July 5.