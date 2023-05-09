Stalin to visit Japan on May 23 to seek more foreign investments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will fly to Japan on May 23 to seek more foreign direct investments to State.

After laying foundation stone for Mitsubishi's new AC plant, the Chief Minister said that the trip will strengthen the Indo-Japan relationship.

"Will invite Japan companies to take part in Global Investors Meet which will be held in 2024 January in Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Chief Minister layed foundation stone for air conditioner and compressor factory project by Mitsubishi Electric India in presence of Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries and Kazuhiko Tamura, MD, Mitsubishi Electric India, Yasumichi Tazunoki, Group president, MEI and Masayuki Taga, Consul General, Consulate Generalof Japan, in the event held at Chennai on Tuesday.