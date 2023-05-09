Stalin lauds TN Class 12 topper, assures help

Daughter of a carpenter from Dindigul district in the State, Nandini who studied in Annamalaiyar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School, created history in scoring centum in Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy, and Computer Applications.

Accompanied by her parents, younger brother, school headmistress, and education department officials, Nandini called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here and received a gift from him. An ecstatic Nandhini said she wanted to become an auditor.

''I have always been saying in many programmes that education is an asset that none can steal. I am proud to see that Nandini, who achieved a record scoring full marks in her Plus Two exam, had said in an interview that she studied thinking that education is an asset,'' the Chief Minister said.