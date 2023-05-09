Royts warn of protests against quarry near Kallanai
TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur on Monday opposed the six proposed new sand quarries in their district and warned of a series of protests to withdraw the announcement particularly the one very close to the Kallanai (Grand Anicut).
The state government announced 25 new sand quarries in Kollidam, Cauvery, Vaipparu, Pambaru, Malattaru, South Vellaru, Thenpennai river, Kosasthalaiyar and Palar river beds. In Thanjavur six quarries would come up at Sathanur, Maruvur, Govindanattuchery, Gothakudi, Thiruchennambur and Kallanai where 1.62 lakh units of sand has been planned to be dredged. This has triggered tension among the farmers who have staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday.
Earlier, the farmers, who had converged in front of the Collectorate, expressed dissatisfaction about the government order directing them to open new sand quarries. The farmers led by PR Pandian, Jeevakumar and others met Deputy Collector NO Sukhputra and submitted a petition demanding to withdraw the order. They also pointed out in the petition that several cases were pending with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court over sand mining on riverbeds.
They also cautioned that the sand quarry in Kallanai is very dangerous and the sand quarry would pose a threat to the structure. The farmers pointed out that incidents like Mukkombu collapse may occur in the Kallanai, if sand mining was allowed close to the dam.
After submitting the petition, they warned the government that they would organise a series of protests against sand mining on the riverbeds until the government dropped the plan, they said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android