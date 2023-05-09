Royts warn of protests against quarry near Kallanai

Earlier, the farmers, who had converged in front of the Collectorate, expressed dissatisfaction about the government order directing them to open new sand quarries. The farmers led by PR Pandian, Jeevakumar and others met Deputy Collector NO Sukhputra and submitted a petition demanding to withdraw the order. They also pointed out in the petition that several cases were pending with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court over sand mining on riverbeds.