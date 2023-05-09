OPS-TTV merger will not harm AIADMK: Jayakumar

Former minister Jayakumar, while talking to reporters on Tuesday, said OPS was the perfect example for the epitome of political opportunism. He called VK Sasikala and her extended family as “Mannargudi mafia” gang. “He launched Dharmayudham against Sasikala, Dhinakaran and their family. He was very critical of them and said they have plundered the state. He called Dhinakaran the worst criminal and political merchant. OPS also stated the Sasikala family was responsible for the death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa),” he said.