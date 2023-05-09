One killed and another injured in hit-and-run incident near Alangayam

TIRUPATTUR: One person was killed on the spot and another was seriously injured when the two wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Alangayam in Tirupattur district on Tuesday.

Poovarasan (23) and his friend Naveen (24) both of Bangur village near Alanagayam were travelling to the latter town on a two wheeler when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle resulting in Poovarsan being killed on the spot. Alangayam police rushed to the spot retrieved both and sent Naveen who suffered a head injury to the Vaniyambadi government hospital where after first aid he was shifted to the Vellore government medical college hospital for further treatment. Police sent Poovarasan’s body to the mortuary at the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital, registered a case and started investigations.