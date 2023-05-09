Kids from TN Police Boys & Girls club
Kids from TN Police Boys & Girls club visit Indian Coast Guard ship

The children were also given first-hand exposure to high end technology aboard the ship and briefed on the operational capabilities of existing fleet of Coast Guard ships and aircraft.
CHENNAI: Around 100 children from Tamil Nadu Police Boys and Girls club visited the Indian Coast Guard ship, Sujay, on Tuesday. They were accompanied by M Manohar, Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone.

They were given an overview of the role of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding country’s maritime interests. The children were also given first-hand exposure to high end technology aboard the ship and briefed on the operational capabilities of existing fleet of Coast Guard ships and aircraft.

During the subsequent interaction, children were also briefed about job avenues, types of entries and procedure to apply for recruitment in the Indian Coast Guard.

