Kerala boat capsize: Kumari ferry services under tight supervision

CHENNAI: A day after the tragic capsize of a tourist boat in Kerala's Malappuram, the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation Limited in Kanniyakumari has tightened security measures for tourists taken to Vivekanandar Memorial Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue in boats.

Three boats (Guhan, Vivekananda and Podhigai), each with a capacity to carry 150 passengers, would begin service only after the officials have ensured all the passengers have fastened their life jackets.

This development comes at the heels of the tragic death of 22 people following a tourist boat overturning in Kerala's Malappuram.