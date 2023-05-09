Disburse relief for rain-hit cotton, sesame crops, demands Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the State to disburse compensation immediately to farmers for crop damages due to summer rains in Delta region. He demanded the government to distribute Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for damaged cotton, while Rs 20,000 for sesame crops.

Cotton and sesame crops raised in around 1 lakh acre and 20,000 acres respectively in Delta districts have been damaged in the recent summer rains. In particular, the damage was intense in eight taluks in Tiruvarur district. However, Agri Department officials and the Minister of the respective department did not visit and assess the damages, EPS said.

Since DMK returned to power, they did not dispatch the authorities on time to assess damages following heavy rains and floods nor distributed compensation to the affected farmers. The farming community expressed anguish over the delay in extending compensation in the present regime, he said.