345 staff to get promoted as block education officers today

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has announced that counselling for promotion of 345 staff into Block Education Officers (BEOs) will be held in the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) portal at respective districts at 10 am.

According to a circular issued by DEE, the department has shortlisted 345 staff for BEOs promotion for the new academic year. "The shortlisted BEOs should take part in the counselling for promotion at their respective districts at 10 am on May 10," stated the DEE circular.

One of the major eligibility for promotion is that the staff must have served as school head in government and government-aided middle school in or before December 2010.

Meanwhile, in the major revamping held in October 2022, many posts were shelved and new ones were created by DEE. The reason for revamping was cited due to cost cutting and effective administration.

During revamping, in the place of 5 District Education Officers (DEOs) earlier in Chennai, there are currently only two – in Villivakkam and Saidapet. And these DEOs currently have more than 100 schools under them to coordinate with. Likewise, both in Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram districts, the number of DEO posts have been shelved from five to two. Staff claim the new posting will clarify the schools under them.