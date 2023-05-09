150 stolen mobile phones recovered in Virudhunagar, handed over to owners

MADURAI: As many as 150 stolen phones from various parts of Virudhunagar district were recovered by special teams. Those recovered cell phones were handed over to the owners by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R Srinivasa Perumal at a programme in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

The recovered phones are worth Rs 23 lakh and the owners were happy after regaining their lost phones. Based on complaints of missing cell phones, District Cyber Crime police filed cases over the recent months. Moreover, the Cyber Crime police recovered the lost money of victims, who were cheated by online fraudsters.

Based on eight complaints, the police investigated and recovered the lost money of Rs 6,86,190 and deposited the money directly into the bank accounts of the complainants. Further, the SP said a toll free number 1930 is functional to help people to report cyber related crimes for immediate action.