Will take legal recourse for Siruvani: Nehru
COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Monday said the state will take legal recourse to resolve the issue of Kerala constructing a check dam on Siruvani river.
Speaking to reporters, after laying foundation stone and inaugurating development works to the tune of Rs 1,010.19 crore in Coimbatore, Nehru said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has already announced of taking legal recourse, when the issue was raised in the Assembly. “Steps were now being taken to approach the court on the Siruvani dam issue,” he said.
Responding to another query on raising the water level in the dam, the Minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Kerala. “We have also raised the issue of drinking water shortage in Coimbatore,” he said. Referring to supply of drinking water from Aliyar Dam, the Minister said efforts were being taken to renew some agreements made in this regard.
Earlier, Nehru laid the foundation stone for underground drainage works in the extended areas like Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur at a cost of Rs 860.80 crore. Other works like laying of a model road along Race Course, development of Selvampathi and Kumarasamy tanks and setting up of Sewage Treatment Plant at Nanjundapuram under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission were to be taken up. Works are in completion stage to lay roads in Coimbatore corporation at a cost of Rs 200 crore. “Storm water drains are constructed, while laying the road. Trial run of Pillur III drinking water scheme will be carried out in June,” he added.
