Will take legal recourse for Siruvani: Nehru

Earlier, Nehru laid the foundation stone for underground drainage works in the extended areas like Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur at a cost of Rs 860.80 crore. Other works like laying of a model road along Race Course, development of Selvampathi and Kumarasamy tanks and setting up of Sewage Treatment Plant at Nanjundapuram under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission were to be taken up. Works are in completion stage to lay roads in Coimbatore corporation at a cost of Rs 200 crore. “Storm water drains are constructed, while laying the road. Trial run of Pillur III drinking water scheme will be carried out in June,” he added.