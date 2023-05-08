Suspend GCC chief engineer, Arappor Iyakkam urges Stalin

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to suspend a Chennai Corporation chief engineer before his superannuation.

In a petition, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said that chief engineer L Nandakumar is currently being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for corruption that happened during his tenure. The petition pointed out that the chief engineer is due to retire on May 31.

"We write this letter seeking immediate suspension of L Nandakumar from service and also his dismissal from service for his various roles in the different scams of Chennai Corporation," he added.

The petition noted that Nandakumar should have been suspended and dismissed for his actions long back. "Nevertheless, we appeal to you all that he be suspended at least now and immediately. The government should not wait until the last date. It is also important that he be dismissed from service eventually.

The action of the government against him is very important because he was brazen in his corrupt and illegal actions while in service and if the Government allows him to retire, it will set a very bad precedent," he urged.