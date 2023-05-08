Mitsubishi to set up plant in Gummidipoondi

According to the Secretariat sources, this will be the Mitsubishi’s first AC production facility in India through a 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment at a cost of Rs 1,891 crore. The production facility will be spread over a land area of 52.4 acres providing around 2,000 jobs. The company commits to employ approximately 60 per cent women in the proposed factories and suitable training and learning and development initiatives will be put in place, sources said.