Mitsubishi to set up plant in Gummidipoondi
CHENNAI: Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japan, will be setting up a manufacturing facility producing Room Air Conditioner (RAC) and compressor at Peruvoyal Village, Gummidipoondi Taluk in Tiruvallur district.
According to the Secretariat sources, this will be the Mitsubishi’s first AC production facility in India through a 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment at a cost of Rs 1,891 crore. The production facility will be spread over a land area of 52.4 acres providing around 2,000 jobs. The company commits to employ approximately 60 per cent women in the proposed factories and suitable training and learning and development initiatives will be put in place, sources said.
Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram has been a hub for the electronic manufacturing companies and now with Mitsubishi joining, there are every possibility for the ancillary units to develop around the same locality.
The state is planning to develop an industrial cluster in Gummidipoondi located adjacent to the Sri City promoted by Andhra Pradesh. Further, the companies setting up plants in these area will benefit from labour resources that are cost effective and resourceful, officials said.
The company officials had already visited the site and had explained about future plans. A MoU in this regard will be exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.
In the future, the facility is expected to expand their line of production by including Precision Air Conditioning (PAC) and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) (for commercial use).
The facility will also house a Research and Development (R&D) centre for better testing and promote product innovations.
This investment by Mitsubishi will further bring in large number of suppliers and ancillary industries to state. The project will commence operations by October 2025.
The initial annual capacity of the production facility will total up to 3,00,000 outdoor units of room air conditioners and by the beginning of December 2025, the facility will also produce 6,50,000 compressors, informed industry department sources said.
