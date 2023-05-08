Stimulate industrialisation with focus on T’kudi seaport infra: Chamber
MADURAI: The State government should stimulate industrialisation with its efforts focusing on the development of South Tamil Nadu by increasing spending on infrastructure at Thoothukudi seaport.
“To support growing demands of trade and industry, which largely relies on VO Chidambaranar Port, the government should pay more attention to transform the existing port into an international seaport,” TR Thamilarasu, president, All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi said. Two container terminals were proposed to come up at the seaport in two phases at a cost of Rs 7,055.95 crore for Outer Harbour development based on a move by the VOC Port Authority and funds of Rs 1,929.80 crore were sanctioned under a potential gap funding scheme.
The seaport, which is blessed with road, rail, and air networks, in Thoothukudi is strategically located near the East-West international sea route.
The Union government aims to promote export trade by reducing transaction costs and time and it could be achieved by creating appropriate infrastructure in the port sector.
Unlike other inland ports in India, Thoothukudi port has eight-lane road access and rail connectivity from NH 38, NH 138, NH 44, NH 48, NH 16, and NH 66 and these facilities could be utilised for increasing the productivity of the port.
Citing these, he said the office bearers of the Chamber recently submitted a memorandum to Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Shipping and Waterways, who presided over a programme here.
