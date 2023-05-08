Stimulate industrialisation with focus on T’kudi seaport infra: Chamber

“To support growing demands of trade and industry, which largely relies on VO Chidambaranar Port, the government should pay more attention to transform the existing port into an international seaport,” TR Thamilarasu, president, All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi said. Two container terminals were proposed to come up at the seaport in two phases at a cost of Rs 7,055.95 crore for Outer Harbour development based on a move by the VOC Port Authority and funds of Rs 1,929.80 crore were sanctioned under a potential gap funding scheme.