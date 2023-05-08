Senthilbalaji to hold talks with Tangedco unions on wage revision

CHENNAI: After a long delay, the final talks of the wage revision for the Tangedco employees are to be held in the presence of Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji between the management and trade union representatives on May 10.

Tangedco has invited 19 trade unions including LPF-affiliated Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Workers Progressive Union, CITU's Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees and AIADMK's Minsara Pirivu Anna Thozhir Sangam for the talks with the Minister on May 10 at Tangedco headquarters.

The previous wage revision and workload settlement agreement ended on November 30, 2019, but the talks for the new wage revision agreement began only in September last year after a long delay.

A trade union leader said that they have asked the management to limit the talks to wage revision and the issues of outsourcing, rightsizing of the manpower and abolishment of the unutilised posts should be dropped from the talks. "The workload settlement talks would be held separately. The issues of outsourcing and other workload agendas should be discussed in that meeting. We will strongly oppose it if it was taken up for discussion in the minister's meeting," he said.