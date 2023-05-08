Results of 34 students caught copying withheld

COIMBATORE: The results of the mathematics paper of 34 students who wrote the board exam at a government-aided school in Samraj Nagar in The Nilgiris were withheld after some of them were caught on camera taking the help of teachers to write the answers.

Five teachers involved in exam duty were placed under suspension for allegedly helping students. “The five invigilators had helped some students to write answers. After other teachers took it to the knowledge of Education Department officials, the authorities checked CCTV footage and confirmed the offence in two halls where around 34 students sat for the examination,” said an official.

Chief Educational Officer A Munusamy said the answer scripts of those 34 students were sent separately to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE). “The final decision will be taken only by the DGE,” he said. Meanwhile, The Nilgiris district has secured an overall pass percentage of 93.85 per cent and grabbed the 20th spot in the State. Of the total 6,989 students who attended the board exam, 2,945 boys and 3,614 girls cleared it.