PWD Minister inspects jallikattu stadium, Karunanidhi memorial library
MADURAI: Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu on Sunday inspected the construction of a stadium underway at Keelakarai near Alanganallur, which has gained global fame for jallikattu, a traditional bull taming sport, in Madurai district.
Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier announced in the Assembly that a world class stadium for jallikattu, which symbolises a distinct cultural identity of Tamils, would be established in Madurai and as per the announcement; the stadium is being constructed on an area of 16 acres, using state of the art technology at an estimated cost of Rs 44 crore.
The stadium would have supporting infrastructure with adequate facilities for bulls, tamers and spectators.
On the project, the PWD Minister said that it was designed to have much improved ‘Vaadivaasal’ (arena) through which participating bulls enter during the sport, administrative building, screening centres for tamers and bulls, bull registration point, a museum to create a replica of the game and other amenities, dress-changing room, cloak room, kiosks and accommodation for participants. The stadium would also feature a welcome entry arch, sculpture gallery of bulls, water fountain and colourful landscaping, proper approach roads, overhead water tank and drainage facilities.
The construction work of the project was taken up on March 18 and it was expected to be completed in nine months. Moreover, he said a proposal on the estimated cost for building a compound wall surrounding the stadium was forwarded to the Chief Minister. To connect the stadium location from Thanichiyam-Alanganallur Road, a new road for a distance of 3.3 km would be laid by the Highways Department and a project estimation report was also sent to the Finance Department, Velu said.
Also inspecting Kalaignar Memorial Library works, the Minister said 97 per cent of the works has been completed and some works on furniture and fittings are in progress. The entire work is expected to be over by May end and CM Stalin would take a call on its inauguration.
