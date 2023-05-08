Prevent interference of politicos in desilt works, say Delta ryots

“There are A, B, C, and D channels under the control of WRD and they are the main source of irrigation in the Delta region. While the A category channels are also draining channels, the proper desilt of these channels would also avoid the water logging during the monsoon days and so there should be careful and proper desilt work,” he said. “If proper desilt works were carried out in the A category channels, they can withstand at least for five years and so the government can concentrate on the other channels in the following years. But it has become a custom to desilt the same channels every year and thus there will be more number of other category channels left abandoned that results in no flow of water till the tail end region,” he said.