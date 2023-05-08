Prevent interference of politicos in desilt works, say Delta ryots

TIRUCHY: Satisfied to some extent that the desilt works at least have commenced in the month of April against their long demand to start the same in the month of February soon after the closing of Mettur release, farmers in the Delta region have appealed to the government particularly the Water Resource Department (WRD) to prevent the intervention of party functionaries in the process which they fear that the real cause would certainly be damaged.
The Delta farmers said that they have been seeking to commence the desilt works in the month of February every year as the water release would be stopped on January 28. “Only then, the desilt works would complete properly as the process needs continuous planning and monitoring,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.
Vimalnathan said that the association has sought the government to commence the desilt works on the proper time. “We sent a series of representations to the government with this demand and appealed to make this as a regular practice as all the 2,900 classified channels would be covered,” he said.
“There are A, B, C, and D channels under the control of WRD and they are the main source of irrigation in the Delta region. While the A category channels are also draining channels, the proper desilt of these channels would also avoid the water logging during the monsoon days and so there should be careful and proper desilt work,” he said. “If proper desilt works were carried out in the A category channels, they can withstand at least for five years and so the government can concentrate on the other channels in the following years. But it has become a custom to desilt the same channels every year and thus there will be more number of other category channels left abandoned that results in no flow of water till the tail end region,” he said.
Meanwhile, the farmers claimed that it was a custom since the desilt works were introduced around 30 years back that the Minister concerned, along with the officials would organise a consultative meeting with the farmers particularly, the irrigation association where the farmer leaders would be part of it and they would give the inputs and the priorities based on which, the works would be carried out. “But now, no such mandatory meetings. The party functionaries only recommend the works and the words of the farmers are not heard and this would end only in trouble and we have cautioned about this on many an occasion,” Vimalnathan said.
As the party functionaries are involved, the officials are hesitant to visit all the spots and so there will be many C and D channels untouched and the farmers who are really in need of water in the tail-end regions would sit fingers crossed. There are many numbers of C and D channels in Vennaru, Cauvery, and GA canals. Above all the initial works like the eviction of encroachments along the water bodies should be initiated prior to the commencement of the desilt works. “Mostly the people and farmers with political background encroach the waterbodies, the eviction drive turns to be a farce,” he charged.
‘Involve agriculture engineering department and its machinery’
Since the tenders of desilt, works are mostly given to contractors with political influence, the officials are not interested in inspecting the spots and the rent for machineries are fixed at the higher rate. At this point, the agriculture engineering department should be involved in desilt works.
“There are several latest machines available in the engineering department. If these officials are involved, the work would be easier and proper,” Vimalnathan said. This apart, the desilt works should be carried out based on the data available RSR (Resurvey Settlement Registrar) and FMB (Field Measurement Book) maps which would ensure the free flow of water up to the tail end region.
