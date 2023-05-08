President Murmu to visit Puducherry on June 6 ?

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Puducherry on June 6, according to a report from Maalaimalar.

It is reported that the President will arrive at Puducherry to inaugurate schemes announced by the government. The visit is scheduled to be for 2 days.

Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy in the Budget sesson held in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly in March, made announcements for the new schemes in which Rs 300 LPG subsidy for all family cardholders, Rs 50,000 fixed deposit scheme for newborn female babies were announced and a Siddha medical college will be set up in the UT.

Under the Chief Minister’s Female Child Protection Scheme, Rs 50,000 will be deposited as a fixed deposit in a nationalised bank for a term of 18 years for newborn girl children.

Adressing mediapersons, Rangaswamy said, "The construction of the new Assembly has been expedited. Foundation stone laying ceremony will be held after the works are completed."