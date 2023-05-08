PMK objects to Centre’s notification on holding med admission in TN via DGHS

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has condemned Centre’s decision to conduct counselling for admission through Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. He said that admissions to All India Quota seats, colleges run by the Union govt and private deemed-to-be varsities are being conducted by the Centre through DGHS and State does for other seats.

“As far as TN is concerned, the State conducts MBBS admissions for 85 % of the seats in government medical colleges except for the 15 % All India Quota seats. Admissions in private colleges are also done by the State,” he added. “As states are following different reservation systems, it will create confusion,” he warned.