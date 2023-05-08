One person controlled entire L&O: Vipul on 'The Kerala Story' protest in TN

MUMBAI: 'The Kerala Story', which hit the theatres on Friday, has been facing protests across the country due to its storyline. Political party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu, recently staged a protest against the release of the film in Chennai.

The Naam Tamilar Party cadres headed by its organiser, actor and director Seeman started protests in the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai against the movie.

Talking about the incident, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah said in a press conference, "An individual person threatened the state government and stopped the film from being released in Tamil Nadu. Many people are calling us and saying that they want to see this film but they are not able to see it in Tamil Nadu because one person has controlled the entire law and order situation by threatening."

Protesters of the NTK party raised slogans and held placards demanding a ban on the film. "I want to request the DMK and Congress government to take some strict, creditable steps against it immediately and this film and release the film there tomorrow morning," Shah added.