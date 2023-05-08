No new Covid cases in 19 districts
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 87 new COVID cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Monday. The total number of cases reached 36,09,928. At least 1,035 active cases are reported in the State including those in home isolation.
Chennai recorded 16 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 13 cases. Kanniyakumari had 11 cases. Other districts reported single digit cases with 9 cases in Tiruchy, 7 in Ranipet, and 5 in Chengalpattu.
TN’s test positivity rate (TRP) reduced to 1.4%. Kanniyakumari had the highest TPR with 7.1% followed by 6.7% in Coimbatore, 5.5% in Chengalpattu and 2% in Chennai. As many as 272 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Monday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,70,819.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android