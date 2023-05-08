Class 12 student dies by suicide due to exam result fear

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student died by suicide over fear of failing the public examination near Tiruvannamalai.

Student Hari was found dead inside the house. The police have seized the body of the student and are investigating.

Its is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has advised students to contact 14417 for mental health counselling.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination results were declared today by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library Complex, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

In Tamil Nadu, the total percentage of students passed reached 94.03% of which 91.45% are of male and 96.38% are of female.